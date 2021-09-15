OTTUMWA — Wapello Rural Water Association was awarded with Best Tasting Water in Iowa at the 2021 Iowa Rural Water Association’s 30th annual conference recently in Okoboji.
Samples were submitted by water utilities from around the state with a panel of taste-testers judging all the samples at the conference. The water treatment plant was completed in 2005 and served most of Keokuk County and the northwest quarter of Washington County. In May, the plant began serving all users in WRWA’s service area north of the Des Moines River. Production has increased to an average of 1.4 million gallons a day since then.
The plant’s staff of three (Dan Westegard, superintendent; Greg Bremer, operator; and Brian Cobler, service technician and operator) continue to work on increasing plant optimization with many samples taken daily to ensure the water meets all DNR regulations and WRWA’s standards.
WRWA will go on to represent Iowa at the national Great American Water Taste Test in February at the Rural Water Rally in Washington, D.C. There, they will compete with other state winners from around the country.