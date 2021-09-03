OTTUMWA — The 14-Year-Old Babe Ruth World Series brought in more than $2 to the community last month.
Using a model developed in partnership with the University of Iowa as well as economic surveys of attendees conducted by Meet Ottumwa during the series, the final results showed the event had an overall impact of $2,676,174 to Ottumwa and Wapello County from Aug. 12-21.
Teams and supporters from nine communities across the country attended the tournament, representing Sandy, Oregon; Tri-Valley, California; Keene, New Hampshire; Tallahasse, Florida; Rapid City, South Dakota; Eau Claire, Wisconsin; West Fargo, North Dakota; Bryant, Arkansas; and Bridgewater, New Jersey. The host team from Ottumwa finished third, while the team from New Jersey took the title.
For more information on the economic impact modeling and results, contact the Meet Ottumwa Office.