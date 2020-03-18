OTTUMWA — Offices for both businesses and government are undergoing changes as people try to limit exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.
Meridian Credit Union announced it would close the lobby to customers until March 31. Drive-up services will be open as normal, and the night drop box and online services remain available.
Loan services will only be offered by appointment.
The Ottumwa/Wapello County Landfill is shutting its gates to private loads until further notice. The landfill will only be open to commercial haulers in what a statement from Ottumwa called an effort “to minimize contact with potential contaminated material with the general public.”
Weekly curbside pickup is not affected by the change.
The Ottumwa Water Works lobby is also closed to the public until further notice. Blue drop boxes for payments are still available at the front and rear of the building, and people may make payments online or by phone at 1-833-208-7228. Questions may be directed to (641) 684-3269.
Changes for the water plant extend to how new accounts will be handled. Forms are available online at ottumwawaterworks.com or in an envelope outside the office door. Completed forms can be emailed to customerserviceoww@gmail.com or faxed to (641) 682-3269. The $175 deposit fee may be made in the plant’s blue drop boxes.
Not all of the changes announced Wednesday are closures. Ottumwa Transit is offering door-to-door service for people who are at enhanced risk from the virus for trips to services, including grocery shopping. The service can be requested by calling (641) 683-0695.