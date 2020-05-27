OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa school district is preparing for face-to-face instruction in the fall but is preparing contingency plans in its Return to Learn outline.
Superintendent Nicole Kooiker told the board this week that the plan the state is asking for includes seven categories: leadership, infrastructure, health and safety, Iowa academic learning standards, social and emotional behavioral health, equity and a summary of data to collect.
The leadership team, she said, has already been formed and met for the first time Tuesday.
“What we’re doing is we’re taking all this information and we’re breaking it down and having directors and principals, nurses and building grounds to do various pieces to bring it all together to present one actual plan,” Kooiker said. Those team members will relay information and gather feedback in their buildings to bring back to the team.
She said there’ three plans that the district is forming under state guidance. The first is virtual, which has to be submitted to the state with details by July 1. Then there’s a hybrid plan combining virtual learning and face-to-face instruction. The third plan is face-to-face instruction.
“I still think face-to-face looks a little differently right after COVID-19 as it did before,” Kooiker told the board. “I also want to stress that when we’re talking through what these plans look like, we’re leaning towards the younger the students are the more face-to-face instruction they need. It’s going to be really hard when they’re 3,4, 5, 6 or 7 to do a lot of virtual online learning.
“There might be pieces in here where the have elementary and preschool students that would be in school a lot more time than maybe our secondary would.”
But there are hurdles the district needs to face as the plan develops. One of those is busing. Kooiker said she was looking into what the Return to Learn Plan would look like with the current busing guidance. She said a bus capable of holding 77 students would only hold 13 under that guidance.
“That becomes highly problematic,” she said, addressing both financially and in regards to scheduling. “Buses would be running routes constantly throughout the day” and it may mean increased school time as only a certain amount of kids would get to school at one time.
Board member Morgan Brown questioned the guidance, saying 13 kids per bus would triple the district’s busing costs. He also questioned the reasoning behind limiting a bus to 13 students only to place them in a class size of 31, a number discussed earlier in the meeting in regards to world languages classes.
Kooiker agreed. “Thirteen kids on a bus makes no sense, financially or instructionally,” she said. She did note that only about 10 percent of the student population lives outside the 2-3-mile radius that is required by the state to bus. “The part that makes me nervous is what does that look like if parents don’t get their students to school. We need them in attendance in order to educate them.”
Student devices were another issue Kooiker raised. “We will have a plan for everybody having devices, K-12,” she said. “We know that when fall comes around, kids will have to have a device and all will need to have reliable, high-speed internet.”
She said two options at this point for getting internet to students without it include checking out hotspots or putting modems in the houses. Those would belong to the district, and a plan would need to be developed to collect those in addition to the devices.
Board Vice President Jeremy Weller raised concerns about the cost of providing devices and access for potentially 3,000 to 4,000 students and staff and how it would be paid for.
Kooiker said the district has about $820,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. “Just devices, cases and internet access will probably take up every dollar in that allotment,” she said. “We have those funds for this reason — COVID-19.”
She also said the district also already has devices for all K-12 students in the district. Returning high school students have maintained possession of their Chromebook over summer break, and that the district could hand out the current devices for the middle and elementary devices, which all have a year left on the lease.
“What we’re trying to make sure of is the break/fix piece isn’t overwhelming for students or for parents,” Kooiker said. The district is also looking at what the price would be to up the lease a year early as not all the current devices are high-quality.
“But there is still a substantial cost,” Kooiker said, with cases for the elementary and middle school devices, which currently sit on carts in the buildings, estimated at $70,000 to $80,000.
“I think it’s insane that the schools have the responsibility of providing internet access for all the families that don’t have it, but I don’t know how you educate kids virtually otherwise,” Kooiker said. “I’m really hopeful we can still have our classes into the classrooms.
“A lot of people are looking at these things with a different lens. I believe we’ll be able to pull things back together to put a good plan that will fit for Ottumwa,” she said. “There’s going to have to be some flexibility in what that looks like for fall.”
Board member Brian Jones asked if there was even a chance for normal school as it resumes in August.
“We’re planning for face to face,” Kooiker said. “It still looks a little different.”