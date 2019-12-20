OTTUMWA — Pete Buttigieg will make a visit to Ottumwa as a candidate for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination as part of a swing through southeast Iowa next week.
Buttigieg will have a Centerville town hall meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, and an Ottumwa town hall meeting at 4 p.m. in Ottumwa. Specific locations have not been announced for either event.
Doors will open at each event a half-hour before the scheduled start times. The events are free, though people who plan to attend are encouraged to RSVP through Buttigieg’s campaign website.