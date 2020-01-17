FAIRFIELD — Pete Buttigieg will return to the area as he campaigns for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination with two stops in the area.
Buttigieg will hold town hall meetings at 3:30 p.m. Monday in Pella and 5:45 p.m. Monday in Fairfield. Both will include Rep. Dave Loebsack, who has endorsed Buttigieg.
The Pella event is at Tamory Hall, 616 Franklin St., Suite 201. Buttigieg will be at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center, 200 N. Main St., at the later event.
Both visits are part of a swing through southern Iowa.