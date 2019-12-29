OTTUMWA — Presidential candidates have been coming to Ottumwa for months, but Sunday’s visit from Pete Buttigieg included several indications that the date is drawing closer.
For Nancy Thompson, it was a chance to see a candidate as she moves toward making her decision. She said she would have liked to be at rallies for each of the candidates, but her work schedule didn’t allow it.
“For this one I was able to be here,” she said. “I’m just trying to make up my mind.”
Thompson said she has not settled on a candidate, but that she was leaning toward Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Waiting until close to the caucus to make a final decision is part of the approach for many Iowans, and Thompson said it’s important for people to get to as many candidates as they can so they can make sure they’re informed.
For Kim Morse, the visit was a little different from the ones earlier in the schedule. Several months ago she was at a campaign visit by Kirsten Gillibrand, who has since dropped out of the race. On Sunday, she was helping check people in for the Buttigieg campaign.
There were also signs the campaign is being taken seriously well beyond Ottumwa. The media contingent included a crew from NHK, the Japanese national broadcaster.
Buttigieg opened his remarks by noting the knife attack on a gathering in New York to celebrate Hanukkah, and that there have been similar antisemitic attacks in recent days. He called on the audience to ensure bigotry has no place in America.
“That problem is bigger than politics,” he said. “But it won’t get fixed until we [fix] American politics.”
Buttigieg said the tensions in American society will endure through the election, and they won’t disappear the day afterwards. And, with the upcoming year including a Senate trial after President Donald Trump’s impeachment, much of Congress’ attention will be on that rather than other issues.
“Those problems will not take a vacation during impeachment or during the election. They’re going to be waiting on the desk of the next president,” he said.
While acknowledging the challenges, Buttigieg urged listeners to not give up hope about the country’s future. He said changes are possible, though some deadlines loom large. In noting that scientists believe the world has until 2030 to avoid the worst effects of climate change, he said the political deadline is next year. But collectively making a series of small steps can move the country toward the larger changes it needs to enact.
Buttigieg said people making the right decisions also guides his policy of “Medicare for all who want it.”
“I trust you to decide whether you want it, because I know you’re going to make the right decision for you or your family,” he said. “And the important thing to me is not whether you want this plan or that plan. The one important thing to me is that there be no such thing as an uninsured American.”