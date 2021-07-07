OTTUMWA — Bridge View Center is going to the dogs.
The Southeastern Iowa Kennel Club is hosting its all-breed dog shows Saturday and Sunday with events kicking off at 8 a.m. both days.
Each day will have approximately 400 entries. The winner of each breed will advance to their respective group for to compete for a chance to represent their group in the final lineup of seven dogs in Best in Show.
The event also features three Chinese Star-Pei of America Inc. specialty shows and a National Owner Handler Series Competition each day. A PeeWee special attraction will also be featured Saturday, where parents with their child and dog can sign up from 8-10:30 a.m. for a $5 entry fee; it is limited to 12 entries.
Admission to the event is $2 with children 10 and under, accompanied by an adult, free. For more information, contact president/show chair Michelle (Muffin) Chaney at muffin1@iowatelecom.net.