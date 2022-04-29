OTTUMWA — The Bridge View Center will be hosting its annual Mother’s Day Brunch May 8 from 9 a.m-2 p.m. The brunch will feature a full breakfast and lunch menu, including a carving station featuring prime rib and glazed pit ham, shrimp, freshly made-to-order omelets, and a delightful assorted dessert buffet.

Reservations are required for priority seating. Seating may be limited and wait times may vary if a reservation isn't made. Accommodations for parties up to 20-plus can also be made.

For reservations, call the Bridge View Center at 641-684-7000 or email mary@bridgeviewcenter.com. Reservations are accepted through May 6. The cost of the brunch is $26 for adults ($20 for seniors 60 and older), while children 12 and under are $1 per age.

This year's menu includes:

— an omelet station with custom, made-to-order omelets

Salads/Appetizers:

— peel & eat shrimp with cocktail sauce

— Mixed Green Salad with Assorted Dressings

— Old-Fashioned Bacon Potato Salad

Main Buffet Line (Breakfast Items):

— scrambled eggs with cheese

— applewood smoked bacon

— sausage links

— fresh-baked biscuits

— Chef Bob’s Homemade Sausage Gravy

— homemade cinnamon rolls and caramel rolls

— assorted muffins

Main Buffet Line (lunch Items):

— baked chicken breast with bacon cheese sauce

— seasonal vegetables

— Bridge View special mashed potatoes and gravy

— fresh-baked dinner rolls and butter

Carving stations:

— slow-roasted prime rib

— glazed pit ham

Assorted desserts

Children’s buffet:

— chicken strips with ranch dressing

— homemade mac & cheese

