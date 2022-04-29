OTTUMWA — The Bridge View Center will be hosting its annual Mother’s Day Brunch May 8 from 9 a.m-2 p.m. The brunch will feature a full breakfast and lunch menu, including a carving station featuring prime rib and glazed pit ham, shrimp, freshly made-to-order omelets, and a delightful assorted dessert buffet.
Reservations are required for priority seating. Seating may be limited and wait times may vary if a reservation isn't made. Accommodations for parties up to 20-plus can also be made.
For reservations, call the Bridge View Center at 641-684-7000 or email mary@bridgeviewcenter.com. Reservations are accepted through May 6. The cost of the brunch is $26 for adults ($20 for seniors 60 and older), while children 12 and under are $1 per age.
This year's menu includes:
— an omelet station with custom, made-to-order omelets
Salads/Appetizers:
— peel & eat shrimp with cocktail sauce
— Mixed Green Salad with Assorted Dressings
— Old-Fashioned Bacon Potato Salad
Main Buffet Line (Breakfast Items):
— scrambled eggs with cheese
— applewood smoked bacon
— sausage links
— fresh-baked biscuits
— Chef Bob’s Homemade Sausage Gravy
— homemade cinnamon rolls and caramel rolls
— assorted muffins
Main Buffet Line (lunch Items):
— baked chicken breast with bacon cheese sauce
— seasonal vegetables
— Bridge View special mashed potatoes and gravy
— fresh-baked dinner rolls and butter
Carving stations:
— slow-roasted prime rib
— glazed pit ham
Assorted desserts
Children’s buffet:
— chicken strips with ranch dressing
— homemade mac & cheese