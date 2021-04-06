OTTUMWA — Bridge View Center is bringing back Wine Pairing Wednesdays.
The first date is from 6-8 p.m. April 14 in the theater lobby, overlooking the Des Moines River and downtown Ottumwa.
Wine Pairing Wednesdays is a tradition that began at Mark on Main and is now under the direction of BVC Executive Chef Bob Newell. “I am looking forward to expanding our palettes and being adventurous with our wine tastings. Trying new wines with new food combinations, seeing which wines go best with each style of foods,” Newell said.
Derek Whittington will serve as wine sommelier.
April’s menu includes steak and Bleu cheese crostini with tomato jam; seafood cocktail including shrimp, crab, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, onions and jalapeños; sweet potato, carrot, apple, lentil soup; sauteed stuffed pork chop stuffed with Gouda cheese and bacon-basted with barlic butter; butternut orange risotto; oven-roasted green beans with thyme; fresh-baked dinner rolls; and bananas Foster crepes.
A cash bar will be available starting at 5:30 p.m., and the cost per person is $35. RSVPs are requested by noon Tuesday, April 13, by emailing info@bridgeviewcenter.com or calling 641-684-7000.