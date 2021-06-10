STORM LAKE — Buena Vista University announced the names of recent local graduates of the school, and also announced local students who were named to the school's dean's list for the spring term.
Dean's list students must be full-time students achieving at least a 3.5 grade points average.
The list of dean's list students is as follows:
Albia — Taegen Bossard, Ashlee Knowles. Batavia — Lindy Wright. Bloomfield — Elizabeth Grooms, Chelsey Van Horn, Cody Warren. Centerville — Maddison Bratz, Tabatha Inman, Amy Moorman. Fairfield — Sarah Smithburg. Milton — Dakota La Rue. Ottumwa — Haleigh Clawson, Ivy Cutler, Kristi Damerval, Melissa Daniels, Bailey Harward, Lakeva Jackson, Belicia Mejia, Elizabeth Mejia, Jonathan Phillips, Blaine Proctor, Kjierstin Ridgway, Allyson Sutton, Cristy Toloza, Shayla Zimmerman.
The list of local spring graduates is as follows:
Albia — Brooke Betts. Batavia — Lindy Wright. Floris — Shelby Cain. Milton — Dakota La Rue. Ottumwa — Brittaney Ponce, Nicole Cramer, Shayla Zimmerman, Cristy Toloza, Jonathan Phillips.
University of Iowa
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa announced the names of students who were president's list honorees for the spring semester.
The local list of students is as follows:
Fairfield — Gannon Courtright, Kai Vessey. Ottumwa — Madison Black, Henry Hammer, Rivers Maw, Elyse Weilbrenner.