OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District and Buena Vista University have entered a unique strategic partnership.
The Storm Lake-based university, which has had a presence in Ottumwa for decades at Indian Hills Community College, is offering tuition discounts to the Ottumwa school district’s employees and their families. The district employs 350 certified staff members, making it one of Ottumwa’s top-five employers.
Through the partnership, allows employees, their spouses and dependents to enroll in BVU classes at a discount. Grant funding is available for those who take classes at BVU’s Storm Lake campus, while discounts per credit hour are offered to students enrolling in BVU’s convenient online and hybrid undergraduate programs or the organizational leadership online graduate program courses. BVU professors and staff members are also available for training programs, workshops, and more should officials in the Ottumwa Community Schools seek those services and expertise.
