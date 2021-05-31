OTTUMWA — Community 1st Credit Union is awarding $44,000 in scholarships to 22 area high school seniors and returning college students this spring.
The winner of the $4,000 scholarship is Jayce Hughes of Knoxville High School and member of the Knoxville branch.
Nineteen $2,000 scholarships were also awarded. Recipients are Kade Dunkin of Twin Cedars and a C1st Albia member; Bryce Dixon of Davis County High School and a Bloomfield member; Drew Kearns of Thomas Jefferson High School and a C1st Cedar Rapids branch member; Megan Dueker of Moravia Community High School and Ysabella Berja of Centerville High School, both C1st Centerville members; Mikayla McCurdy of Chariton High School and a C1st Chariton member; Erika Coleman of Pekin High School and a Fairfield member; Cally Gibbs of Lynnville-Sully High School and a C1st Grinnell member; Jared Overmann of Indianola High School and an Indianola member; Reilly Finarty of Knoxville High School and Laci Messamaker of Twin Cedars, both C1st Knoxville members; Haley Rohdy of New London High School and a Mount Pleasant member; Abby Lumsden of Oskaloosa High School and an Oskaloosa member; Jonathan Francisco-Pascual of Ottumwa High School and Leah Cavanaugh of Ottumwa Christian School, both members in Ottumwa; Macy Schulz, Callista Webb and Braden Rowe of Pella High School and Pella members; and Raven Carnes of Washington High School and a C1st Washington member.
In addition, two $1,000 scholarships were awarded to nontraditional students Eloisa Wenger of Albia ad Jennifer Caldwell of Ottumwa.
“We are proud to be able to help so many members achieve their education goals, even after an unprecedented year,” said Greg Hanshaw, President and CEO of Community 1st Credit Union. “We thank the generosity of the C1st Board of Directors for their continued support for our mission to help members with the costs of higher education. We are excited to watch these students make a positive impact in the future.”