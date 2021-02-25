OTTUMWA — Community 1st Credit Union is the latest strategic partner for Buena Vista University.
In the partnership, C1st employees and their spouses and dependents can receive grant funding to lower the cost of education while enrolled at the BVU Storm Lake Compus; it allow lowers the cost per credit hour for students in the university’s online/hybrid undergraduate instruction or the organizational leadership graduate program courses.
In addition, BVU professors and staff members are available for training programs, workshops and other assistance if needed.
The strategic partnership linking Community 1st Credit Union and BVU is the second such agreement forged in Ottumwa in recent weeks, with the Ottumwa Community School District in announcing the 15th such strategic partnership in Iowa.
For more information about BVU’s Strategic Partnerships and partner opportunities, visit the BVU website at bvu.edu/strategic-partnerships or contact Katie Smith at SmithK@bvu.edu.