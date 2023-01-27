The Community 1st Credit Union Foundation has awarded a $100,000 donation to the Ottumwa Indoor SportsPlex facility.
The Ottumwa SportsPlex will be a state-of-the-art recreation facility that will not only benefit Ottumwa but all the surrounding communities. The impact the Ottumwa SportsPlex will have on the area goes beyond sports, offering a space for communities to come together and stay active together. The significance on the youth demographic far exceeds what is offered now. The Ottumwa Indoor SportsPlex will host a variety of tournaments and games, such as volleyball, basketball and soccer.
“Having a SportsPlex like Ottumwa is planning will put communities like Ottumwa on the map in a big way.” said Greg Hanshaw, CEO of Community 1st Credit Union. “We are honored and proud to be able to make this substantial donation to a facility that will provide many benefits for our membership. On behalf of C1st, we cannot be more excited to see this project come to fruition.”
The committee indicated it is over 70% of the way to be fully funded. For more information and to stay updated, visit ottumwasportsplex.com.
