Community 1st Credit Union was one of four credit unions in Iowa to receive over $1.8 million apiece in federal grant funding to support economic recovery.
The $1.826 million funding came from the U.S. Department of Treasury through the treasury's CDFI Rapid Response Program. The funding provides capital for CDFIs to respond to economic challenges created by the pandemic, particularly in underserved communities.
"We are proud that our Iowa credit union community has once again stepped forward to help Iowans and small businesses navigate the COVID-19 pandemic," said Murray Williams, president of the Iowa Credit Union League. "The resource from these federal grants, delivered with the help of CDFI-certified credit unions, will reach those Iowans who need help the most and enable credit unions to further aid Iowa's economic recovery."
The funds may be used for a variety of purposes, including developing alternatives to payday loans, assisting borrowers who are living paycheck to paycheck, integrating financial education in local communities and helping people with challenging credit histories obtain loans.