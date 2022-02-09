OTTUMWA — Community 1st Credit Union and Elan Card Services donated $12,500 to the Food Bank of Iowa to help fight food insecurity in Iowa.
According to the Food Bank of Iowa, 300,000 Iowans are food insecure and 1 in 8 are children. The Food Bank has many partner agencies where they deliver food regularly to distribute to their local communities. They serve 55 counties in Iowa, Illinois, and Northern Missouri. They also have several special programs to help specific needs including the Mobile Pantry Program, School Pantry Program, BackPack Program, Summer Food Service Program, and more. They’re always looking to find additional volunteers and partners to help serve the needs of Iowans. To find out more information about how you can help, please visit foodbankiowa.org.
Elan Card Services, through their Charitable Giving Campaign, made the donation possible to the Food Bank of Iowa. Elan’s Charitable Giving Campaign selected 50 of their credit union partners and gave them the opportunity to give $12,500 to the charity of their choice. Community 1st was selected by Elan and chose the Food Bank of Iowa to receive the donation as they are a non-profit organization that impacts all of the communities C1st serves. Community 1st Credit Union has partnered with Elan since 2018 to provide credit card services to their members.
“We are thrilled to be able to give the Food Bank of Iowa this generous donation on behalf of Elan and Community 1st Credit Union’, says President and CEO, Greg Hanshaw. “We fully support the mission of the Food Bank and are very glad to be a part of the fight to stop hunger in Iowa.”
Community 1st Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than $980 million in assets. The credit union, established in 1936, serves more than 67,000 members.
C1st has more than 250 employees and is headquartered in Ottumwa. The credit union has branches in Albia, Atlantic, Bloomfield, Cedar Rapids, Centerville, Chariton, Creston, Fairfield, Grinnell, Indianola, Knoxville, Mount Pleasant, Osceola, Oskaloosa, Ottumwa, Pella and Washington.