OTTUMWA — Community 1st Credit Union will be merging with western Iowa's Nishna Valley Credit Union.
The move was announced Wednesday by NVCU, with nearly 90% of votes cast approving the merger. The credit unions will official merge in October.
Nishna Valley Valley Credit Union has been serving members since 1957, and has approximately 4,900 members and $40 million in assets. The credit union has full-service locations in Creston and Atlantic.
"This is an exciting opportunity to partner with Nishna Valley and its membership in western Iowa," Community 1st President and CEO Greg Hanshaw said. "I firmly believe Nishna Valley Credit Uion and C1st are a great fit and that this will be a very rewarding partnership for all involved. Together we will be even better."
"We believe this is an opportunity that will truly benefit us all," NVCU President and CEO TJ Marcsisak said. "C1st is committed to seeing us thrive. They are a great fit for NVCU members."
The merger will produce over 65,000 members and nearly $1 billion in assets. Community 1st will be opening a new location in Osceola in July.