OTTUMWA — Community 1st Credit Union, based in Ottumwa, has once again been recognized as one of the top workplaces in the state.
The credit union, with 17 branch locations and an 18th set to open next year, was named to the Des Moines Register “Top Workplaces” list for the fifth straight year. C1st place 12th among mid-sized employers, its highest spot yet in the rankings.
The employer honor is based on results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a research firm specializing in organizational health and workplace environment.
For more information, call 866-360-5370 or visit c1stcu.com.