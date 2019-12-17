OTTUMWA — Ottumwa’s search for a new city administrator is making progress, and late January is the target for a decision.
The city has not had a permanent city administrator since Andy Morris’ resignation this past summer. Mayor Tom Lazio has acted as interim administrator since, and the council has retained a firm to conduct the search for a new administrator.
City Attorney Joni Keith said the city will pare down the candidates to five people before opening up the process to the public. On Jan. 24-25 the candidates will be in Ottumwa for a lunch with council members and tours of the city.
The city plans to host a meet-and-greet with the candidates at which the public can interact with the finalists on the evening of Jan. 24.
The formal interviews on Saturday, Jan. 25 will be open sessions.
“They will be public interviews, so the public is welcome to come … and attend those interviews,” Keith said.
Additional details are not finalized, including breakout sessions with the candidates and city department heads. “We’ll be getting additional information out to the public, hopefully, within the next week or so,” Keith said.
The process broadly follows prior searches for a city administrator. In previous cases the initial recruiting and vetting was handled by a private search firm. The firms brought the city council a slate or potential finalists, which were pared reduced to four or five people.
Once the city had the finalists, it released the names to the public and provided opportunities for people to meet the candidates. Holding the formal interviews in open session also has precedent for the city.
A significant portion of Tuesday’s council session involved discussion of lighting. The city is using funding from Alliant Energy’s “Hometown Rewards” program to replace the lights that illuminate the Jefferson Street Viaduct. Main Street Director Fred Zesiger called the move a “highly visible, quick action project that will reduce energy and long-term maintenance costs for the city.”
The new lights will replace the aging system with new, LED lights capable of shifting colors if the city wishes to recognize specific events or groups. Zesiger said the system will be much more efficient than the current setup, providing both flexibility and savings. The city expects installation to take place next spring.
Holiday Nights ’N Lights was also discussed. Lazio said the city will work with the Ottumwa Area Chamber of Commerce to fix flaws in the setup of the annual holiday display.
The display is put on by the chamber, but takes place in Ottumwa Park — land owned by the city. “Our electricians noticed that things were not being hooked up correctly,” Lazio said. Those deficiencies could pose risk if not corrected.
Lazio said “there’s no getting around that,” and that he had sent a letter to the chamber outlining the concerns.