OTTUMWA — The much-talked about computer-aided dispatch system became more than just talk Tuesday, as the Wapello County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement that also includes the City of Ottumwa and the joint E911 service board.
The supervisors passed the agreement unanimously, and the Ottumwa City Council was expected to approve its portion of the agreement later at its meeting. The system is a breakthrough and brings the local law enforcement agencies' records and dispatch system into a new era, and replaces a system that is at least 20 years old.
The original cost of the system was to be roughly $600,000, but a large grant from the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation and an E911 grant lopped off the total almost in half to about $350,000, to be funded through American Rescue Plan money. The city and county would essentially share equally in the startup costs, but all three entities would play equally for (one-third) for any maintenance.
"This is a system that both the Ottumwa Police Department and sheriff's office like. It's what we looked at in 2017, but we felt the finances weren't there," Wapello County Sheriff Don Phillips told the board. "We feel pretty strongly about this. I think this is going to be something that's going to help all our first responders in the county."
The system is cumbersome, but Phillips said after the meeting that he hoped it would streamline a lot of work for the records and dispatch departments. He said it would take about eight to 12 months to become fully operational.
Indeed, the software includes is all-encompassing:
• There is mapping software for law enforcement vehicles.
• Jail information, such as visitor logs, employee shift logs and inmate information.
• More complete records, including permits, expungements and public tip submission.
Both the police department and sheriff's office can customize the CAD to fit their needs.
"There were a lot of moving parts with this decision, with the city, the county, E911, getting the grants ...," supervisor Brian Morgan said.
"It's been a good collaboration with a bunch of different entities," Phillips said. "I think it's just going to make it even better."