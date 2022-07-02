Kathy Caldwell was frustrated, and certainly saddened, even though she knew the outcome wasn't in doubt.
However, the night of June 21 also became an inflection point, one she won't cede easily.
When the Ottumwa City Council voted to keep the breed-specific legislation in place regarding the pit bull terrier, it marked the end of an eight-month effort — at least for now — by Caldwell and other local activists to lift the legislation from the city's animals ordinance.
"I have no intention of just quietly rolling over, because this is a serious issue," said Caldwell, who established We C.A.R.E. (Community for Animal Responsibility and Education), a group that aims to build partnerships and develop programs to improve animal welfare. "We knew that decision was coming, but that still didn't take away the pain."
So now what? After taking some time for the city's decision to sink in, Caldwell sat down with the Courier Wednesday to discuss pit bulls, how she and other activists got to this point, and how they plan to proceed now that a long-term goal of removing BSL fell short.
(This interview has been lightly edited for the sake of space).
Courier: Why do people need pit bulls? What is it about the dog that attracts people?
KC: "I think people are attracted to the pit bull on a very personal level, almost a spiritual level. Pit bulls have had a bad rap for decades now, and there are so many people in our society who feel like they're on the outskirts of society. They feel like they're not considered good enough ... and they can relate on on emotional level to these pit bulls, who are being euthanized on a daily basis, simply because they don't have the right breed name.
"These dogs have been told for decades they don't have a right to exist, and you have people who weren't supposed to make it, they were supposed to stay in the background. I think that's represented by the pit bull."
Courier: With a ban that's been in place for 20 years, why do you think last November was the time to bring BSL language before the city?
KC: "I believe it was timing, and that it worked for the people who are working on it. You know, it took a while to get other people involved, and then it took a while to get the signatures on the petition, and meanwhile, they're still working their full-time jobs, so it did take a long time for them.
"And it probably seemed like it came out of nowhere, but we've been dealing with the ban for 20 years, and it sometimes takes people time to get so fed up with the situation that they're willing to come out and stand up against it."
Courier: What was the experience like at the May 24 city work session (other group members also were there) when the city staff and council reviewed its language in the animals ordinance?
KC: "There were no questions posed to anyone that was there from the public. Councilwoman (Cara) Galloway tried several times to offer alternatives to the animal ordinance, and asked for a vote on lifting the BSL. And it was clear to me that there was no doubt they were not going to lift the BSL. It just seems like it goes around and around and around in a circle. I just don't understand how the city council is balancing out these ideas in their head to justify leaving the BSL when they're contradicting themselves when they speak.
"When I walked out of that meeting, Preston Moore (Iowa Humane Society), Melissa Childs (professional dog trainer) and the volunteers that were with me, we knew that the ban was not going to get lifted. I was pretty sure it wasn't going to get lifted when we walked into it, even though we offered to present alternatives.
"Melissa handed out a flyer to the council about what a behavior assessment would be, how they know it's certified and not just a personal opinion. That was information the council wanted, which I thought was really ironic considering they were going on personal opinion when determining if these dogs are dangerous or not. Preston gave them multiple sources of information regarding animal ordinances that work in many places that do not have BSL.
"But we did not get to participate. In my opinion, it was very one-sided."
Courier: Would the group have supported moving the pit bull to the "high risk" category, which would have removed the BSL in exchange for strict ownership guidelines (spay/neuter, microchipping, insurance)?
KC: "We would have been on board with that. All of those conditions that could have been in place are conditions we believe should be applied to all animals, and it's part of the fundamental work that we're trying to do with We C.A.R.E. We were finding the options, we were willing to work and we would have been able to agree on 'easing into it,' such as giving someone one year to decide if they're going to relinquish their dog or if the owner is able to come up with proof they've done all these things.
"And again, you know, we didn't get the chance to say anything about our proposals or what we were trying to do. There was no feedback whatsoever. We would have done anything we could to make sure that people could have kept their pets."
Courier: Can you reflect on the reaction at the June 21 meeting (when the council voted 4-1 to approve the first reading of the revised ordinance)?
KC: "I'm sitting there during the council meeting and I was being bombarded by messages regarding two pit bulls that were facing euthanasia within 24 hours. They were in animal control, but nobody knew this was happening. I'm just trying to keep a clear head and stay professional, and not take these things personal. All I could think about as I was walking up there that night (to speak) was everybody who doesn't seem to understand the gravity of what is happening.
"It's going to require more work, but there are better solutions. I'm not the only one who feels like their dog means everything to them. I understand where council is coming from because there are laws, and they're there for a reason. I have no problem working with the police, but I feel like community services officer Jeff Williams is put in a terrible position, and that the city council is setting animal control up to have a target on them.
"Everyone is trying to do their job, but I'm just trying to do mine too."
Courier: So what are the next steps you can take? The state legislature has discussed lifting BSL across the state, but it really hasn't progressed.
KC: "We have to turn the screws a lot (with the legislature), and that's actually part of our next focus. I've started a petition for the governor with Wapello, Davis, Keokuk, Jefferson and Mahaska counties, saying that we want our local governments to be prohibited from having BSL in their animal ordinances. There are several people who are working with our representatives at the state level who believe it's going to be passed within two years. Regardless of how the city council looks at it, you know, my next step, obviously, is to go above them. So we'll continue to have events, raise money and build partnerships with rescues and shelters. We're just going to keep doing what we're doing.
"There are some people that shouldn't even have an animal, but I'm not ever going to justify someone's bad behavior or irresponsible ownership simply because they have a pit bull. But if the council truly feels these pit bulls are an issue because they haven't been socialized, then we need to be doing that. We can't wait until the state does their work for them."
Courier: So if a BSL was stripped from the ordinance in the future, what would that look like in the community?
KC: "It requires sitting down and listening, and being willing to say, 'These are our goals.' I have no idea how many, but say we have 200 pit bulls in Ottumwa. Each month, we want to see 10 of those dogs get their assessments. And you know, within 60 days, they have their certification they've been trained. We have a certified trainer who has already agreed to work with us, and we have a location outside city limits so that these dogs can participate in training legally. That is something that can definitely be done, but it's going to require work. And by the end, those people are going to have dogs better trained with better behaviors than most deemed socially acceptable right now.
"There's an incentive right now for hiding their pit bull, because they're keeping their pit bull. There would also be an incentive for coming forward and participating in these programs, because they get to keep their pit bull. The incentive is there to make it happen for them. That's the bottom line."
Courier: Is there anything as you look back on these last eight months that you wish you'd done differently?
KC: "So I got involved in late April, and I wasn't involved in everything that was happening before then. When I did get involved, it was simply as a person voicing their opinion regarding it. Because of everything that happened (threats toward council members), I was told that it was being handed over to me.
"I did a lot of soul searching in those first couple days. This is about the culture of animal welfare. I proposed to the group that I wanted to start We C.A.R.E., and that I wanted us to work not just for the pit bulls, but for all the animals. And I continue to urge everyone to remain professional, that the way you talk and act in public, whether it's directly related to the pit bulls or not, has a great effect on how people are viewing this situation.
"And we weren't doing these dogs any justice by losing our tempers, or insinuating that we're going to do something. So in hindsight, I wish I'd have gotten involved from the beginning."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.