FAIRFIELD — A new ‘centerpiece’ is taking center stage in Fairfield.
The Jordan Thomas Foundation (JTF) billboard on Highway 34, west of Fairfield is causing quite the stir as it’s the foundation’s first appearance in southeast Iowa. The Jordan Thomas Foundation’s mission with its new billboard is to thank Cambridge associates and financial professionals for their recent contributions.
The Jordan Thomas Foundation was chosen as Cambridge’s charity for its annual Ignite conference in Nashville last fall. The Jordan Thomas Foundation provides children affected by limb loss with the prostheses they need throughout childhood and adolescence.
During the Cambridge conference, financial professionals from across the country gather for education and networking opportunities, while also supporting a great cause. Cambridge was proud to present a check in the amount of $134,000 to the Jordan Thomas Foundation as result of its efforts through a silent auction, social media, and donations from associates and financial professionals across the country. Cambridge is proud to work with generous financial professionals who continuously reflect the true meaning of the firm’s core values of integrity, commitment, flexibility, and kindness.
Cambridge selects a charity to partner with each year based in the host city of its annual conference. In addition, the Cambridge Foundation provides annual grant support to a variety of qualified non-profit organizations, and also includes the Matching Gifts and Dollars for Volunteers programs.