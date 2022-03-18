The 2022 filing period for candidates at both the state and federal level has come and gone, and there are no shortage of candidates in most races in The Courier's coverage area.
This election cycle, which comes in the middle of a presidential term, will see all four U.S. House seats and one U.S. Senate seat up for grabs, and the state's governor's race also will be on the ballot this year.
The candidate filing period ended at 5 p.m. Friday, and the primary will be June 7, and this will be the first statewide and federal election under new congressional maps from the once-a-decade redistricting process.
A breakdown of the races that will impact voters in the area:
U.S. Senate
Incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley, seeking an eighth term in the Senate, will need to get through a primary against Jim Carlin, a state senator representing District 3 in northwest Iowa. Grassley is 88 years old, one of the oldest senators ever to serve.
Three Democrats also filed paperwork for the primary, highlighted by Abby Finkenauer, who served a term in the U.S. House representing eastern Iowa before losing to Ashley Hinson in 2020. Joining Finkenauer in the primary will be Admiral Mike Franken and Glenn Hurst, a doctor in western Iowa.
U.S. House, District 1
Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who currently represents District 2, will look for a second term, but this time in District 1, which encompasses the southeast half of Iowa, but does not include her home city of Ottumwa. Republican Kyle Kuehl, a Bettendorf business owner, is challenging Miller-Meeks, who was declared the winner of her House race in 2020 by six votes.
State representative Christina Bohannan of Iowa City has filed for candidacy on the Democratic side.
U.S. House, District 3
This district seat is currently occupied by Democrat Cindy Axne, who will be seeking another term in a district that ranges from the corner of southwest Iowa to Ottumwa, and includes Wapello, Davis, Appanoose and Monroe Counties.
Three Republicans also will vie for the seat — Nicole Hasso, Gary Leffler and Zach Nunn. Nunn is a current member of the Iowa Senate, while Leffler was at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Governor
Republican Kim Reynolds is seeking a second term in the Iowa capitol, and the only Democrat entered in the primary is Deidre DeJear, who would become the first person of color to serve as the state's governor if she wins the seat.
Iowa Senate, District 13
The district includes all of Wapello, Monroe and Davis counties, and most of Appanoose, except for the western edge.
Cherielynn Westrich, a Republican state representative from Ottumwa, has declared she will run for the seat. Matt Greiner, a Democrat from Bloomfield, filed for his candidacy to run against Westrich Thursday.
Iowa Senate, District 44
Adrian Dickey, a Republican from Packwood who won a special election in 2021 to replace Miller-Meeks, will be seeking a full term in the Senate. No Democratic candidate filed in the district, which includes all of Keokuk, Jefferson and Van Buren counties, the eastern half of Keokuk County and the southwest corner of Henry County.
Iowa House, District 24
Republican Joel Fry of Osceola was the only candidate to file to run for this seat, which consists of all of Lucas, Decatur and Wayne counties, most of Clarke County and the western sliver of Appanoose County. Fry currently serves in Iowa's 27th House District and has served since 2011.
Iowa House, District 25
Two Republicans and one Democrat, all from Ottumwa, will vie for this seat, which essentially bisects Wapello County and includes Ottumwa.
On the Republican side, Corwin Williams and Hans Wilz will run in the primary, while Democrat Diana Swartz will run for the seat on that side of the aisle. None of them have run for elected office at the state level.
Iowa House, District 26
For this district, which includes all of Davis and Monroe counties, the northern and western half of Wapello County and most of Appanoose County, three Republicans will battle it out as former legislator Mark Chelgren will be joined by Austin Harris and Jason Summers; Summers filed his candidacy Thursday.
Iowa House, District 87
The district features two incumbents — Republicans Joe Mitchell and Jeff Shipley — and consists of all of Van Buren County, and parts of Jefferson and Henry counties, including Fairfield and Mount Pleasant, respectively.
On the Democratic side, Mike Heaton, a former lobbyist and nephew of longtime Republican representative Dave Heaton, is the lone candidate running on that side. Heaton is one of the hosts of the podcast "Three Rural White Guys."
Iowa House, District 88
The district makes up all of Keokuk County, the northern half of Jefferson County and most of Mahaska County. Republican Dustin Hite is an incumbent representative, and he'll take on Helena Hayes of New Sharon in a primary.
Oskaloosa native Lisa Ossian is running on the ballot for the Democrats.