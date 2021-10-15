OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa League of Women Voters will hold a second forum with candidates for city office Monday at City Hall.
The forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers, and will feature all six city council candidates — Russ Hull, Cara Galloway, Doug McAntire, Ashley Noreuil, Sandra Pope and Matt Pringle — as well as mayor candidates Rick Bick and Rick Johnson.
All candidates advanced from the 12-candidate primary Oct. 5, and the city/school election is scheduled for Nov. 2.
Bick and Johnson will begin answering questions at 6:30, while the council candidates will have their portion of the forum a half-hour later.
All candidates will be allowed to make an opening statement, and have equal time to answer questions, and then make a closing statement. The league will ask the opening question, with audience members' questions following.
Upon entry to council chambers, residents may write their question on a card provided by the league, and league members will review questions for redundancy. All questions must be signed.
The forum will be live-streamed on both GOTV, as well as the city's YouTube channel. The media will be able to hear the instructions to all candidates at 6:15.
Also, the league encourages voters to study the candidates for the school board election; Jan Wetrich, Becky Ingle and Jeremy Weller are running for the three seats. Weller as the lone incumbent, and Wetrich and Ingle are former teachers in the Ottumwa Community School District.
Also on the ballot locally is Indian Hills Community College's bond referendum for a major makeover to its Centerville and Ottumwa campuses. For questions regarding the specifics of the referendum, the college asks residents to contact (641) 683-5124 for more information.