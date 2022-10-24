OTTUMWA — The League of Women Voters of Ottumwa will be hosting a candidate forum for local supervisors races and statehouse races Thursday inside council chambers at City Hall.
The forum will begin at 6:30 p.m., with invited candidates who are running unopposed — county attorney Reuben Neff, recorder Lisa Kent and treasurer Laurie Fountain — making any comments to voters if they wish.
Three of the four supervisors candidates — Democrats Connie Hammersley-Wilson and Jerry Parker, and Republican Bryan Ziegler — will take part in their part of the forum at 6:36 p.m. As of Saturday, Republican Darren Batterson had not confirmed he would participate.
The supervisors will answer questions for about an hour, then state house and state senate candidates will be seated at about 7:30 p.m. Democrat Diana Swartz (Iowa House 25), Republican Austin Harris (Iowa House 26), who is running unopposed, and Democrat Matt Greiner (Iowa Senate 13) have confirmed they will participate.
Republicans Hans Wilz (House 25) and Cherielynn Westrich (Senate 13) have also been invited but had not verified if they will participate.
Candidates will be seated in alphabetical order, and will have equal time to answer questions from the audience, as well as questions posted on the League of Women Voters' Facebook page before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Every audience member will be offered cards and pencils when entering council chambers if they wish to submit a question for the candidates, and all questions must be signed. They will then be read to candidates by a league member.
The event will be live-streamed on GOTV and the city's YouTube page, as well as the City of Ottumwa's website.
