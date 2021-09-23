OTTUMWA — The League of Women Voters of Ottumwa will be hosting a candidate forum for those running for city council and mayoral seats Thursday at 6 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.
All candidates — nine for council and three for mayor — have been invited to attend before the Oct. 5 primary, which will narrow the field to six council candidates and two mayoral candidates.
Candidates have been emailed the format and rules for the forum, and the League will provide a moderator, timekeeper and question-reader. Each candidate will have equal time to respond to all questions.
The League will also review the format and rules with all candidates at 5:45 p.m.
The public is encouraged to attend, and may enter City Hall through the Fourth Street entrance, which leads to the second floor, where council chambers are located. The public may also enter at the Third Street entrance, a floor below council chambers.
Those attending the forum will be asked to submit questions in writing, and they must be signed, though the League reserves the right to edit questions for clarity, relevance and redundancy.
The forum will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel and on www.ottumwa.us, and GOTV Channel 6 will televise the forum in its entirety.
For more information, contact Jean Dell at (641) 680-5885.