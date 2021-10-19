OTTUMWA — Whether the topic was budget experience or American Rescue Plan funding, to more existential beliefs about mixing religion and politics, there was a little bit of everything.
With Election Day nearing, the eight candidates for public office in Ottumwa did everything they could to scrape up as many votes as possible.
The candidates participated in the final public forum before constituents Monday at City Hall, hosted by the Ottumwa League of Women Voters. One of the more controversial topics, asked by a community member, was on support for proclamations for the LGBTQ community when it comes to pride month and a pride block party.
Mayoral candidate Rick Johnson was supportive of such proclamations, stating that "the LGBTQ community is part of our community and part of our diversity, and we need to look upon that group of people just like we would all the other ethnic and minority groups in Ottumwa because they have a value they can bring to our community."
Fellow mayoral candidate Rick Bick differed.
"The comprehensive plan identifies race and ethnicities, and then it identifies LGBTQ. To me, it's a sexual preference group, and I have a hard time as supporting that group as giving it special preference," he said. "If you pick this group, what about the pedophile group? Are you going to give them special preference?"
The issue also came up during the council candidate portion of the forum as well.
"I would support them because they are part of their community. I couldn't exclude them because that would be like excluding me because I'm Black," candidate Sandra Pope said. "I would not exclude anyone who lives in this community and pays property taxes. They need to be all included."
Matt Pringle, who has a pastoral background, pushed back against Pope and others.
"No, not at all," he said. "What Sandra said is not quite the same. When celebrating a minority group, we must maintain absolute, scientific, biographical genetics, and not behavioral choices. Many citizens were disappointed with the city council's decision this past June."
Bick and Pringle were the only two candidates to express negative views of the LGBTQ community.
Also during the council candidate portion of the forum, the candidates were asked of their ability to separate their religion from potential council decisions they would make. Almost all of the candidates professed their faith to some degree, but the answers ran the gamut.
"I wish I had an hour for this one," Pringle said. "The truth of the matter is I cannot separate my relationship with Jesus Christ from anything I do. I don't care if it's being a husband, father, employee, whatever. I'm not against people, but I can't accept a sin. The Bible says love is the fulfillment of the law."
Council candidate Cara Galloway offered a rebuttal.
"Not everyone believes in the same thing. If religion and God are a part of you, then they are a part of you. However, I don't think that it should be everything in your decision," she said. "There's facts out there, there's information out there outside of religion. There's talking to different departments, and that stuff should have a heavy weight on decisions.
"I think Matt actually said it earlier, that decisions should be based in fact. If religion is a part of you, then it's a part of you. But city council decisions should be based on facts and information."
Topics weren't always contentious. The council candidates were asked about their views on the American Rescue Plan funding the city will receive. Ottumwa will be awarded approximately $1.8 million this year and next year, but that funding can only be used in specific areas.
"One area is what I'd call 'deferred maintenance.' You know, the expenses we have coming up and how we can pay that up front instead of pushing it down the road further," candidate Ashley Noreuil said. "Also, we don't want to tie our hands by investing something that's going cost more money each year."
Candidate Russ Hull believed the money could be used for housing and supporting those who struggle to upkeep their home.
"Maybe we can make a grant program of sorts, maybe to put new windows or new siding on the house," he said. "Something that if we give them a bit of a tax break now, or they can use it to sell the house, maybe we can get some tax money off of it later. Basically a return on our investment."
During closing arguments, candidate Doug McAntire stressed his "people person" credentials and experience with residents from different backgrounds.
"I've become friends with all of them, solved a lot of problems along the way," he said. "I'm going to bring my best foot forward and handle every situation and come to a conclusion after the emotion is out of the situation."
The city election is Nov. 2, with the top three vote-getters earning the three open council seats. The council candidate to earn the most votes will be sworn in roughly 10 days after the election to take the seat of Skip Stevens, who resigned in August and was appointed by Johnson.