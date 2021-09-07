ELDON — There was a new face sniffing around Cardinal Elementary School on Friday.
Hank, a 7-year-old black Labrador, began work as a therapy dog at the school to provide comfort to students in times of hardship. His owner, Nicole Ward, also works at the school as a special education teacher.
“My goal is for Hank to be a calming presence for students,” Ward said. “He has such a calm demeanor and just loves being around people. Sometimes all kids need is to give a dog a hug and things don’t seem so bad.”
Hank is also there to serve the teachers, and Ward is looking into options to have him visit the middle and high school students. “All the teachers and staff just love him. He has come to school with me on professional development days, and everyone just lights up when they see him. I know there are several teachers who have told me they’re going to need some Hank time throughout the day,” she said. “I want Hank to be accessible to all students. No matter what class a student is in, if they’re having a bad day and want to see him, they can.
The black Labrador has been in training to be a therapy dog since January 2020 and has passed the Canine Good Citizen and Canine Good Citizen Advanced classes. He has achieved the title of Canine Good Citizens as well as Community Caning with a final test with Therapy Dogs International in October.
Hank is on campus to assist students who are struggling with school, friends, life at home or any number of personal issues. “Dogs don’t judge; they love unconditionally and don’t care if you’re great at reading or not,” Ward said. “I want students to feel loved and accepted, and that’s exactly what Hank can do for them.”