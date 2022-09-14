OTTUMWA — When Canteen Lunch In the Alley opened up 95 years ago it had seating for just five people. Rapidly out growing those five stools in 1936, the restaurant moved to another location and expanded to a horseshoe counter and 16 stools.
Today, those 16 stools have been jam-packed full of people from all over the world enjoying the famous loose-meat sandwiches the Canteen is known for.
On Saturday, the Canteen will be celebrating its 95th year in business, with festivities starting at 7:30 p.m. with a Canteen eating contest. Contestants are challenged to eat as many of those loose meat delicacies as they can in 10 minutes. Currently the record is held by Joey Chestnut, a competitive eater, with 28 ½ Canteens gobbled up in 10 minutes.
There will be a DJ playing music, food and fun for the whole family. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend.
"When I was just a boy in junior high, my dad and my grandpa would take me to eat at the Canteen," said Scott Pierce, who co-owns the eatery with his wife, Janice. "I always thought it would be such an amazing thing to one day own it.”
That happened in November 2015, when the opportunity of a lifetime was offered to the Pierces by Earnie and Shirley McBeth, who were ready to sell it. The only stipulation that the McBeths had was that the restaurant stayed just as it was.
"We have done just that,” Pierce said.
