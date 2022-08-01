CANTRIL — A local city is having a birthday this week.
To commemorate the 150th anniversary of Cantril, the town will hold a celebration on Saturday, Aug. 6.
The day starts off with a quilt show at the Cantril United Methodist Church from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cantril All School Reunion Luncheon will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Cantril United Methodist Church. (Reservations required.)
Parade registration is at 1 p.m. at the Cantril Fire station at 104 W 3rd St. Parade route passes north on Brown St onto old Highway 2 West and ends at Township Hall and Cantril Feed & Grain.
All activities are at Waubonsie Park/Township Hall area at 601 W. North St.
Immediately following the parade there will be a Cantril Trivia Contest at 2:45 p.m., followed by the Oldywed Game at 3:30 p.m., followed by Cantril Mainstreet History at 4:30 p.m. Tarnish Brass Band will play at 5 p.m.
Supper will be served by the Stanley Zimmerman Family from 5-7 p.m. Elvis (Junior Talley) will perform at 7 p.m.
Other events happening in the afternoon include old time saloon, horse carriage rides, face painting, 31 tourney, car display, craft vendors, outdoor games and more.
Restroom facilities will be available on site. Residents may want to bring their lawn chairs. Souvenir caps, cups, koozies and Cantril 150th booklets will be available to purchase.
