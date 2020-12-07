FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Art Association is calling all artists for tis 2021 annual membership show.
With a “pick your canvas” format, artists will be given the choice of five different canvas styles to working in any permanent or mixed medium. Canvas sizes include 16-inch by 16-inch, 11-inch by 14-inch, 12-inch by 12-inch, 6-inch by 12-inch, or 6-inch by 6-inch canvases; all canvases are provided by the FAA.
Participants must be a current adult FAA member and is limited to one entry per person. No framing of the pieces is allowed, and all art must be original and available for sale with 30% commission to the FAA. There is $15 entry fee includes the canvas and is to be paid when picking up canvases and filling out the participation form.
Canvas pickup is underway at the FAA studio with hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Entry forms and guidelines are also available. Deadline for delivery of artwork is Jan. 27, 2021.
The exhibit will open Feb. 5, 2021 in the main gallery at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center and will continue through the end of March. Four cash awards and a People’s Choice vote will be held throughout the exhibit.An awards and membership event will be announced at a later date.
The main gallery continues to be open during FACC business hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with the “Mark Schafer Retrospective” exhibit currently on display. The hallway gallery currently features art by Jessica Kirby. In addition, the main gallery has been repainted and the FAA Sales Gallery has been cleaned with art reset and new works added. All visitors must wear masks and observe social distancing.
For more information, email Suzan1252@aol.com.