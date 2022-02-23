ELDON — Students of the Cardinal School District will only go to school four days a week next year.
A unanimous vote by the Cardinal School Board on Monday approved the proposal. One member was absent.
Generally, classes will be held Tuesday-Friday, with those days becoming an additional 20-25 minutes longer. The calendar includes six Mondays as the only exception, all in the early months of the school year.
Elementary-level classes will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 3:40 p.m., while middle and high school students will attend classes from 8 a.m. until 3:47 p.m.
Cardinal is the fourth district in Iowa to make the switch to four days, following Wayland's WACO School District, Humeston's Mormon Trail, and Moulton-Udell.
School class requirements are not longer based on days, but rather a requirement for 1,080 hours of instruction. Cardinal's proposal would offer about 1,113 hours.
District superintendent Joel Pedersen told the Courier earlier this month there wouldn't be paycuts for the district's staff, but they were expecting savings in fuel costs.
However, the main goal was not to save money. Rather, the district hopes it will help with teacher retention, effectiveness and recruitment, and also boost morale for both students and teachers.