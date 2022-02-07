ELDON — In a bid to attract and retain talented staff, the Cardinal Community School District is entertaining the possibility of moving to a four-day week for staff and students.
The district posted information about the proposal on its website, and superintendent Joel Pedersen said several issues have guided the district down this path.
"We saw both concerns and opportunities," he said Monday. "There has been COVID-19, but we're also a rural school. We're getting single-digit applicants when we would have gotten 100 before." The shortage of teachers is not central to just Cardinal; it's an issue plaguing schools statewide and nationwide.
Under the proposal, which Pedersen will likely take to the school district's board of education Feb. 21 as part of the adoption of the 2022-23 calendar, students would go to school Tuesday through Friday, with the school day lasting from 8 a.m.-3:40 p.m. for elementary students, and 8 a.m.-3:47 p.m. for secondary students.
Only three weeks — Sept. 19-23, Oct. 3-7 and Oct. 17-21 — would students go all five days.
If approved, Cardinal would join a growing list of schools to switch to a four-day week; WACO Community Schools in Henry County has done it for several years, as has Moulton-Udell and some smaller, northern Missouri schools. It's also popular in Colorado and Idaho. Pedersen said he'd reached out to several school districts to get a gauge on how Cardinal's week could look.
"One thing we found, especially at WACO, was they didn't lose teachers," he said. "Plus, going to four days gives some flexibility. We really don't know what a Monday is going to look like yet, but if there are routine appointments, or college visits, etc., we are encouraging those on Mondays.
"Whatever we do we are going to continue to be innovative."
Schools are required by law to have school for 1,080 hours per year, and this proposal would give Cardinal about 1,113, counting parent-teacher conferences, Pedersen said in a short video on the district's website.
The school year would still end before June 1, but snow days would be made up. In all, there would be 18 professional development days, as well as two flex days. Five Mondays during next school year serve as holidays.
More importantly, despite the four-day week, there will be no pay cuts to either certified or support staff. Pedersen said that, although money will be saved on items such as fuel, the goal isn't to save the school district money.
"There was some worry about that, especially with our support staff (bus drivers, food service, etc.)," Pedersen said of the concerns about pay. "But they are the backbone of what we do here."
Pedersen hasn't heard much feedback either way from the community as a whole, but staff seems overwhelmingly in favor of the change. However, one of the concerns is in regard to day care.
"One thing we've heard from other schools is that it's not as big as a concern as some think," he said. "We want to work with parents on this and if we have to partner with a local church or YMCA, or some faith-based entity, we're going to listen. We don't want day care to bog something like this down."
Any adjustments for staff would most likely come from the curriculum side, "what we need to take out or put in," Pedersen said.
"We'll still do some Mondays in September and October, just to get into a routine," he said. "But it's a change. We kind of thought about doing this four years ago or so, and we were working through some similar issues. We thought the change might be too big, so we put it on the shelf.
"But we've still had issues with recruitment and retention of teachers," he said. "And we want to be able to recruit and retain, and that's where the flexibility comes in. We don't want to be losing teachers to Des Moines."
For questions about the proposal, contact 4dayweek@cardinalcomet.com