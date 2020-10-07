ELDON — The Cardinal Community School District earned praise from federal officials Wednesday for being a model for schools across the country.
In the difficult environment of education in the COVID-19 era, Cardinal has earned praise for its return-to-learn plan.
That praise first came on a state level, from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds during one of her press conferences on the COVID-19 response.
On Wednesday, Cardinal was in the spotlight again, but this time from the U.S. Department of Education.
Frank Brogan, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education, held a more than hour-long roundtable with officials, students and stakeholders of the Cardinal school district.
Cardinal Superintendent Joel Pedersen, as well as other administrators and educators of the district, guided Brogan through a presentation on the district's priorities.
"We have never wavered from the beginning that kids need to be back in school," Pedersen said. "Knowing that all of those challenges were going to happen. Knowing that there was going to be concerns with COVID-19. I use the phrase laser-like focus — every decision that we make is based around how do we get kids back in school."
Gov. Kim Reynolds, who briefly joined the call Wednesday morning, said that while all but one of Iowa's 327 school districts have returned to school with in-person learning this fall Cardinal has shown their innovation.
"Cardinal is an amazing story of a rural school district that serves some of our most economically challenged students and families," Reynolds said. "And as we move to re-open schools, this school district really stepped up in a way and led. I think superintendent Pedersen and his team understood the importance of getting their kids back in school."
Brogan, on the call virtually from his office in Washington, D.C., called Cardinal a model for schools across the country preparing to return to the classroom.
"I am very proud of all of the faculty, leadership and students at Cardinal," Brogan said. "You guys are a model for a lot of others to follow."
In choosing to visit Cardinal, Brogan said it was not by chance that federal leaders drew their attention to the rural Iowa district.
"We very carefully looked around the country, and one of the locations we did want to visit is Cardinal Community. It's not only because of the great work you do every day, and every year, it is also because you have managed to reopen in a way that has paid great attention to detail. And everything has been incredibly, thoughtfully done and well thought through. So not only are we here to help you celebrate that, but selfishly, it also gives me the ability ... to talk to other people who are looking for ways to reopen their schools and give them a pure example of how that's being done in communities just like yours."
Pedersen said support from all facets — staff, students, and parents — are what have made Cardinal's return-to-learn a success.
"Sometimes when you're a leader you get some of the accolades ... but really its about the people that are here every day making this happen," he said.
According to the district's data, they've never exceeded more than five positive cases in the district at one time. (State guidelines suggest districts not release actual numbers of cases if there are between 1 and 5 reported in the district). In September, the district often had between 43 and 51 students in quarantine. New rules regarding quarantine have since gone into effect, and as of Tuesday, there were 20 students in quarantine. Cardinal serves just under 1,000 students.
Parents of the district were viewed as partners, Pedersen said, as the district prepared for the return of students.
"We have the theme of, 'We need your help to keep schools open,'" Pedersen said. "That means being careful on the weekends, and follow social distancing guidelines and all those mediation strategies. So it's always been around the process that we're all in this together."
Cindy Green, principal of grades 5-8 at Cardinal, said the district was particularly challenged by poverty and internet accessibility. About 59% of students in Cardinal are from families that qualify for free and reduced lunch, often a measure of poverty in a school district. Additionally, being in a rural area Cardinal has seen families that both can't afford internet access or other families that live in areas not served reliability.
The district has provided wireless internet hotspots to families. The Cardinal campus also offers wireless internet connectivity in the parking lot, for those who can't even make use of the mobile hotspots. The district purchased more than 400 computers over the summer to prepare for each family to have a device.
Heather Buckley, the elementary level principal at Cardinal, said educators have felt support as the country recognizes the essential role schools play.
"We've had so many parents and community members show our teachers and our staff members such gratitude for the skills that they have with working with children, also the invaluable role they play for the students," she said.
Landon Miller, the high school principal, said empathy has been important to the district's success.
"When we started making all these plans, and putting things on paper, we always tried to think about the people." Miller said. "Everybody is in a different place with this pandemic. ... So we really had to focus in on the empathy piece, and meeting people where they were. Whether it be a parent in a home who may have contracted the virus, a staff member who had a spouse who is at risk. Those are things you can't always plan for."
Katelyn McDaniel, a senior student at Cardinal, said it was an adjustment returning to school in August for the first time since mid-March, when schools across the state were shuttered. But, the year has gone well.
"This is new for everyone, so no one really knew how it was going to go," she said. "I think a lot of people didn't expect to actually stay in school for very long. I know there are some schools that have had to completely shut down for a while, but we haven't. I feel like everything is just a lot better than what was ... expected."
Mask-wearing and one-way traffic in the hallways have become the norm as students protect themselves and others from the coronavirus.