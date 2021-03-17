ELDON — Cardinal Community School District is taking a digital step to collect happiness scores from its staff.
The district has made mental health and happiness for staff a priority in recent years, and they’ve taken the additional step of using HappyWork, a digital platform that collects anonymous daily happiness scores via text.
The district said in a press release this week that in one month of using the platform, they have received constructive feedback on improvements that can be made in the day-to-day functions of each school building, saying they have real data to help guide decisions and how the affect staff and, by extension, students.