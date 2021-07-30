ELDON — Cardinal Schools is gaining a new program when the 2021-22 school year kicks off this month.
The district will now be a host school for Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates, also called iJAG.
“I’ve watched iJAG from afar for many years and thought they had worked with larger schools and cities, and now they’re working with more rural schools,” said Superintendent Joel Pedersen. “I knew it was a good program, and we saw an opportunity to get involved.”
The program is designed for students who face “at least three significant barriers to success to be eligible for programming,” according to a press release from iJAG. It aims to increase graduation rates, improve workforce skills and help students successfully transition to life after high school. Juniors and seniors are able to participate in the program during the school day and earn academic credit.
“The main focus, from what I’ve gathered is it’s an organization that’s really framed around trying to help kids who may or may not have the same guidance at home and to help build skills to get through classes at school, get jobs and help them transition into the workforce or a college program,” Pedersen said.
Eligibility is determined by a number of factors, including grades, attendance and recommendations from counselors, parents or administrators to identify kids that can benefit from the program, he said. “Our goal for the fist year is 30-40 high school students will be a part of this program.”
“We know we can make a difference for those kids who need a little extra support, a strong mentor or an approach that is more hands-on than most traditional classrooms,” said Laurie Phelan, iJAG president and CEO. “Our job is to find out what students need to succeed and to help them access it.”
Cardinal has named John Torres as it’s iJAG mentor. “It’s their employee that’s placed into our school,” Pedersen said. “It’s a really strong partnership with iJAG that we can do together and share the costs.”
In addition to funding from iJAG, the district, the Iowa Legislature, and iJAG’s private partners, Cardinal is receiving a $33,750 grant from the Legacy Foundation to help the program launch its first year of programming.
But for Pedersen, it’s all about the students and helping them move forward. “The goal is just to improve, help kids graduate if there are kids at risk of not graduating, they are someone that would be a resource for them, too,” he said. “At the end of the day, I think it’s another caring adult that’s focused on a set of kids that may have some difficulties, to look out for them, to push them, to support them. It’s always about the relationships. Sometimes that’s all it takes is for one caring adult to help a kid be successful.”