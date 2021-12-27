OTTUMWA — The Cardinal Community School District has settled with a former associate teacher that was fired in 2016, avoiding a trial.
According to public records obtained Monday by the Courier, the Cardinal Community School District settled a lawsuit brought by former associate Bobbie Shepard earlier this month. The payment, made through the district's insurance company, was for $10,000.
Shepard sued the district, and also its superintendent Joel Pedersen and her former supervisor Jeremy Hissem, alleging wrongful termination. A non-jury trial was set for Nov. 30, but the settlement was reached before it began.
A judge dismissed the case last week with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.
As part of the settlement agreement, Shepard agreed to remove any negative posts or comments that had been posted online and refrain from posting any further comments. The district did not admit to any wrongdoing.
Shepard was terminated by the district on Nov. 3, 2016. At the time, she received a payout for her vacation time.
The lawsuit was filed about three years later, in October 2019. In the lawsuit, Shepard made multiple charges against the district including wrongful discharge, civil rights violations and more.
In court filings, attorneys for Shepard claimed that she believed her firing was because of information she provided to the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office about a teacher who had struck her assigned student.
The school district’s attorneys wrote in filings that Shepard was terminated based on a lack of supervision of the student she was assigned to.