ELDON — For the second year in a row, a Cardinal Community School District student's artwork has been chosen to represent Iowa's 2nd congressional district in the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.
Annika Hicks' winning piece was called "Kgerald." This summer Annika and other congressional district winners are invited to Washington, D.C. for a reception to congratulate the students on their achievements.
Kgerald is a watercolor painting of a koi fish and was one of Hicks' first times using watercolors in her art.
"I had seen a lot of videos online of people working in watercolor and I thought it looked like fun," she said. "I hadn’t really worked in watercolor seriously before, just little things like in elementary school art classes, so I wanted to give it a try!"
Hicks shared that the win was unexpected but a happy surprise.
"This experience has really been able to prove to myself that my art has value and others see beauty in my art too," she said.
Hicks also creates art using clay, paper mache, and acrylic paint.
Cardinal art teacher Tina Hamberg encourages students to enter the competition every year.
"The Congressional Art Competition has been a good experience for my students and our Cardinal family," Hamberg said. "So happy that our students have been recognized and have the opportunity to visit the Capitol."
Hamberg hopes that all of her students, regardless if they entered the competition and how they placed, continue to work hard and create more art.
"Even if you do not win an award, it is a great experience to share your work with others," she said. "You are a winner either way! Always share your talent!"
For more information about the competition, please contact Hamberg at tina.hamberg@cardinalcomet.com.