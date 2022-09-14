ELDON — In a way, the timing couldn't have been more perfect.
With homecoming week at Cardinal High School, the fake death of senior Mason Shepherd in a car accident was one more thing to add to the chaotic week.
Mason Shepherd and three other students took part in a mock simulation in which Emma Becker was a drunk driver and on a cell phone to display distracted driving, while Parker Shepherd was a passenger in his brother Mason Shepherd's car and Ava Ferrell a passenger in Becker's car. Parker Shepherd was ushered into a MercyOne helicopter, and Becker was given a breathalyzer test.
A mock funeral for Mason Shepherd, complete with heart-tugging clips of days as a young child, a Kid Captain at an Iowa football game and the present, had a few students in tears while Mark Clark, a pastor at Living Hope Church in Eldon, eulogized the senior.
"We make mistakes, but we have no control of consequences," Clark said during the eulogy. "We can all be thankful this wasn't real today, but tomorrow, it may be."
Several entities, including the Wapello County Sheriff's Office, Emergency Management and several First Responders, spent two to three months preparing the simulation, which was conducted in a similar fashion behind Ottumwa High School last year.
"We planned it during homecoming because of the festivities that go along with it. There's a lot of good activities and fun things going on," Wapello County Sheriff Don Phillips said. "During prom or homecoming, it's a good time to hold these types of things because they bring awareness."
Phillips said he is no stranger to accidents similar to the simulation, and that the simulations are a strong teaching tool for students who are either driving impaired, distracted by a cell phone, etc.
"I think it's important that our young people know the consequences that could come about with drinking and driving, and distracted driving," he said. "It's good that we bring this stuff to them, let them see what can happen."
Superintendent Joel Pedersen did not have a major role in the simulation, but believed it would be a good learning experience for his students.
"I had a group of individuals talk to me about the impact this had with Ottumwa schools, and I thought it would be a good thing, especially during homecoming," he said. "Sometimes, just awareness is as powerful as anything. So to be able to watch the mock crash, the helicopter coming in, we appreciate that.
"I just think it made a big impact that sometimes talking about it or showing videos; you really can't do. It can really be something that helps them think about the choices they make."
Pedersen said he made sure there were plenty of mental health counselors on hand to assist students and staff members if they needed. Many students seemed to take the simulation in stride; others struggled with parts of it.
"There's going to be different degrees with how the kids handled this, because there may be some family history of an automobile accident," he said. "You know, this is a week where they're out doing some transitions, maybe staying out late driving and having a lot of fun with their friends.
"Just getting them to stop and think, I think, is really, really important. There's nothing more tragic than these things happening, and they've happened around us. I think our goal was met."
