ELDON — They aren't in Kansas, anymore. Instead, they'll be at Cardinal High School putting on a show.
Students ranging from second grade to high school seniors will present Frank Baum's version of "The Wizard of Oz" on March 25 and 26, at 7 p.m. both nights inside the Cardinal High School gymnasium.
Luke Miller, director of bands at Cardinal, says the performances will bring together an expansive cast of characters, extensive and creative set work and visual design, and several adult musicians that form the pit orchestra.
"We have invested into a healthy amount of special effects," Miller said. "And we have an amazing seamstress on staff that has made many of the costumes."
The production isn't a small endeavor. But with challenges Miller finds encouragement.
"Rehearsals are long and can be taxing on students' patience and stamina," Miller said. "I tell everyone involved that starting a production is easy but finishing can be hard and takes strength of character. I am also very blessed with a dream team of adults that are helping make this show amazing. They give generously of their time and spend a small fortune of their own money because they care so much for these students. These people are truly selfless."
Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.