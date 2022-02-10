ELDON — Cardinal Community School District staff members and students recently earned a $19,000 grant to improve the school's business, agriculture, and Family and Consumer Science (FCS) education programs.
Students Mark Chichizola, Nathan Henry, Annika Hicks, and Michael Mullikin, and staff members Molly Piper, Colbie Wenzel and Maggie Hougland worked together to submit an application to a Regional Planning Partnership (RPP) Board, made up of area educators and AEA representatives.
"Between planning, writing, and presenting to the RPP board, they spent about 2 weeks on the project," high school principal Landon Miller said. "This team was led by Molly Piper. She was the glue that got all the pieces together."
The grant money will be used to buy equipment that allows students to participate and experience these Career Technical Education (CTE) classes in unique ways.
For the business education program, the team is looking at purchasing technology to help create custom T-shirts that students can design and sell at school, giving them experience in graphic design, marketing, and entrepreneurship.
The agriculture and FCS education programs are working together to purchase a new greenhouse to replace an older one with structural issues.
"This will allow for a collaboration where the Ag program can effectively grow the products, and the FCS classes can use the fresh grown foods to prepare meals, as well as use the foods to help our community and students that need fresh food at home," Miller said.
"These program improvements will have a lasting impact on our current students as well as the future generations of Comets," Mr. Miller said.