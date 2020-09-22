Cardinal Community School District will partner with Wapello County Public Health to administer free flu shots to students and their families during the week of Oct. 19-23 at the school.
The vaccine clinic will be open the following days:
• Oct. 20 — high school students, 9-11:30 a.m.; middle school students, 12:30-3:30 p.m.; elementary students and families, 3:30-5:30.
• Oct. 21 — elementary students, noon-3:15 p.m.; elementary students and families, 3:30-5:30.
Students and families of any age can attend the clinic after school if needed. The district reminds families that if their insurance plan doesn't cover flu shots or the copay is too high, they are encouraged to participate in this event.
The school district is preparing for the number of doses needed, so families will need to fill out the attached flu vaccine waiver and return it to the school as soon as possible.
For students 9 or under, an additional flu shot is required 30 days later. The district will schedule the second vaccination as soon as it has an idea on the number of participants.
For more information, contact the school district at (641) 652-7531.