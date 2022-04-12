ELDON — Cindy Green, the middle school principal and curriculum director in the Cardinal Community School District, has been nominated for the 2022 Iowa Middle Level Principal of the Year award.
Green was nominated by her peers for the award and will be recognized at the School Administrators of Iowa annual conference along with award recipient Jeremy Jones of Cedar Falls.
"I have had the privilege of working with Cindy for the past 12 years," said Joel Pedersen, the school's superintendent. "A Cardinal Comet since first grade, Cindy cares deeply for her students and staff members, and she makes decisions every day to help change students' lives for the better."
An administrator at Cardinal since 2010, Green has served as 6-12 principal, preschool-5th grade principal for three years, and 5-8 principal since 2017. She was a middle school teacher at Cardinal before moving into administration.
Among her many accomplishments, under her leadership, Cardinal Middle School accomplished the state’s highest middle school Conditions for Learning score, which is an indicator of a positive climate and culture.
"I am glad that SAI recognized Cindy at the state level," Pedersen said. "We have all known how lucky we are to have Cindy at Cardinal."
SAI, a statewide organization founded in 1987, represents more than 2,000 Iowa educational administrators. SAI's mission is to support, encourage and develop Iowa’s educational leaders and learners.
“We are pleased to recognize school leaders who are committed to excellence in education,” said Dr. Roark Horn, executive director of School Administrators of Iowa.