OTTUMWA — Dr. Muhammed Shittu has only been in Ottumwa for less than a year, but it’s his past that brought him to the field of cardiology.
“It’s just a passion for cardiovascular disease,” said the interventional cardiologist at the Ottumwa location of the MercyOne Iowa Heart Center. “It’s a long story. It all stems from my family background.”
When it comes to heart disease, that background plays a big role. Those with a first-degree relative with major coronary disease — under 55 for males, 65 for females — are at a higher risk for heart disease than the regular population.
“There’s no need to get stressed if there’s no symptoms,” Shittu added.
“In such a situation, there are multiple things that can be done,” Shittu said of reducing risk. “You can consider starting a statin if you have certain risk factors.”
There is a way to assess risk no matter your family history. He said a risk stratification score, called an ASCVD Score, takes a variety of factors into consideration to determine if you’re eligible for statin treatment. It takes your family history, blood pressure, age, tobacco use, cholesterol levels and diabetes together. “From that, everything comes into it and gives one score,” Shittu said. You don’t even need to visit a specialist to have it done; he said it’s something that can be administered by your regular physician.
One of the challenges of his field is all the facets of heart disease. Heart attacks are one of the first things that come to people’s minds, but there’s much more to it. Heart failure itself is an obvious concern in the field. “This could be from a weak heart, basically a heart that doesn’t function anymore,” Shittu said.
Then there’s heart valve disease, which Shittu said is one of the most common causes of death when it comes to the heart. Aortic stenosis, he said, has a 50 percent mortality rate within a year if not treated.
Aneurysms also fall under the broad category of heart disease, as does arrhythmia, when the electrical part of the heart gets off rhythm.
Shittu expressed concern over the lack of conversation about strokes and peripheral artery disease. “People walk around with pain in the legs and think it’s normal,” he said. “It’s not. You have a blockage somewhere” that needs to be addressed.
He also mentioned abdominal aortic aneurysms, which he said is something every male from age 65-74 that has ever smoked should be screened for. “It’s not well talked about, and people die suddenly from it,” Shittu said. “The blood vessel opens and you’re dead, and nobody knows what happened.”
Then there’s what the cardiologist called “the bedrock of those diseases:” hypertension. “It affects the whole cardiovascular system,” Shittu said. “It’s a very important part of cardiovascular health.”
Hypertension, better known as high blood pressure, has no symptoms, he said. “The heart will have suffered and damage will be done by the time symptoms show. That’s why it’s called the silent killer.”
In addition to a range of conditions, there are also several misconceptions about heart disease. One of those comes down to physical activity.
“There’s the thought of if you have a heart attack, you should not do so much,” Shittu said. However, “we want you to exercise as much as you can. It improves blood flow through the heart. That’s why we want people to go to rehab.”
Age is an issue as well. Heart disease is often associated with older people, but the doctor said that’s not always the case. “People think when they’re young, they won’t have heart disease. That is very wrong,” he said. “We’ve seen people as young as 20.”
This is where family history can again play a role. He said younger heart patients often have a family history of heart issues.
Another misconception he addressed comes down to symptoms. Shittu said people often think of chest pain as they only indication there’s a heart issue. “It’s not,” he said.
Other symptoms can include atypical angina, which he described as pain in the jaw and scapula. There’s also the atypical equivalent, which he said includes being tired and short of breath.
In fact, symptoms can be present in much of the body. “Heart attack symptoms start from the tip of the ears to the navel,” Shittu said.
But he’d rather it not get to that point. Prevention is key in his mind.
“My classic teaching is prevention goes for everyone, but it’s more specific if you have family history,” he said. “It’s awareness of the disease and the importance of prevention rather than treatment.”
A lot of prevention tactics are general health advice: eat healthy and exercise regularly (moderate activity for 30 minutes a minimum of five times per week). Weight loss is especially key to those who are obese, Shittu said.
He also said to avoid smoking. “That’s important in all levels of heart disease,” he said.
Other prevention tactics include making sure high blood pressure and glycemic and cholesterol levels are under control.
“We underestimate the effect high blood pressure has on heart disease,” Shittu said. “Early diagnosis is good,” and he said medication, diet and exercise combine to help keep the condition under control.
Cholesterol levels should be checked regularly — every five years starting at age 20 as long as the numbers fall in the normal range. Those with diabetes, he said, need to keep their glycemic levels under control.
All of these practices, Shittu said, play a role in preventing — or at least delaying — the onset of heart disease.
Shittu’s concern does not necessarily come down to a lack of awareness of heart disease. In fact, he said, almost everybody knows somebody who has had a heart condition. The concern is more about practicing preventative measures.
“It looks like everyone has given up the preventative strategies,” he said. “Prevention itself is the biggest topic. I think it’s bigger than cardiology itself.”