OTTUMWA — Kent Dicks lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, about 1,400 miles away from Ottumwa. But he has been following Iowa’s pandemic closely, and he’s worried.
Both of Dicks’ parents are at the Good Samaritan care center in Ottumwa. He’s quick to praise the facility. He likes it and believes his parents are well taken care of. And he’s happy with the communication he has received from Good Sam during the pandemic. He’s concerned, though, after he was told by the facility two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The news illustrates challenges families face in dealing with outbreaks that can touch a vulnerable population. While some facilities have responded to positive tests among residents or staff by blanket testing, it’s not mandatory.
“I think assisted living facilities are in a bit of a bind,” he said. “I think Good Samaritan is a great place. I’m not pointing fingers at them.”
Outbreaks among residents and staff at Iowa’s assisted living facilities make up about 8 percent of the COVID-19 cases statewide but account for 46 percent of the state’s fatalities. It’s a grim statistic that underscores the fact this virus is particularly dangerous to the elderly and those with pre-existing medical complications.
Two local counties illustrate that fact. Mahaska County had 91 confirmed COVID cases as of Friday, far fewer than Wapello County’s 500-plus cases. Both state and county figures show Wapello County has more than twice as many people who have recovered from the virus than Mahaska County’s total case load.
But Mahaska County has about the same number of fatalities as Wapello County. The difference? Almost three-quarters of its confirmed cases are at a care center.
The risk is not new. Gov. Kim Reynolds emphasized it during a mid-April press conference, and that was not the first time she had spoken on it. On March 13, Wapello County Public Health Director Lynelle Diers warned that older adults needed to be particularly vigilant.
Area nursing homes had already acted. Good Samaritan, along with most other facilities, suspended visits in early March. Nearly three months later, they’re still locked down.
Even when facilities manage to stave off the virus for months, there are still questions when it breaks through. Sherrie Coe lives in Fort Collins, Colorado, far from her father in Oskaloosa. When Roger Coe died last week at Crystal Heights Care Center in Oskaloosa, his daughter had questions.
Sherrie Coe told the Associated Press she thought the state failed her father in not issuing stay-at-home orders and that deaths like her father’s are being overlooked.
“It’s important for people to know what’s going on,” she said. “It’s something that we haven’t been through in our lifetimes, and I think it’s important that we get it right.”
Neither of Dicks’ parents are currently showing symptoms. They have a test scheduled, he said, and that helps. But he knows a test is only a snapshot in time, and it doesn’t offer any certainty about the people his parents may come into contact with.
Dicks said he feels like he has few options. Moving his parents out of their home at Good Samaritan would come with its own set of risks and no guarantees. Traveling to Ottumwa to get them could easily expose him to the virus on the plane ride, putting himself and his parents at risk. Nothing feels safe, or assured.
For now, he hopes that the state legislature will require testing for those who work in care facilities. It’s a long shot, and one that can’t happen until legislators resume the 2019 session in Des Moines. It’s frustrating, Dicks said.
And it’s a frustration shared by many as they weigh how best to protect their loved ones.