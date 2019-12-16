OTTUMWA — South Ottumwa Savings Bank has announced the retirement of Gene Carlson, a member of the bank’s board of directors for more than 40 years.
The bank said Carlson was part of the board that helped SOSB survive the farm crisis of the 1980s and expand with the acquisition of several smaller banks in the 1990s through 2011. Carlson served under four bank presidents.
Carlson is also well-known in Ottumwa for his work as partner and then owner of South Side Drug. Fittingly, he received his first business loan for the store from South Ottumwa Savings Bank. Before beginning his career with South Side Drug, Carlson graduated from Drake University with a degree in pharmacy and served six years in the military.
Teri Messerschmitt, the bank’s current president and CEO, praised Carlson’s work as instrumental to the bank’s success over the years.
“We are very appreciative of Gene for his tremendous service to South Ottumwa Savings Bank,” she said.