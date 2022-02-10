OTTUMWA — Laura Carrell has been named executive director of Meet Ottumwa, the Greater Ottumwa Convention & Visitors Bureau. She succeeds Andy Wartenberg after three years as his executive assistant.
“We are excited to have Laura as the new executive director. Her experience working side by side with our former director has given her the insight and ability to help lead Meet Ottumwa,” said Brian Morgan, Meet Ottumwa Board President. “This will also provide a seamless transition as we continue to promote Ottumwa and Wapello County as a destination for conferences and tourism around the state, region and nation.”
An Ottumwa High School and Indian Hills Community College graduate, Carrell went on to get her journalism degree from Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. After working as a newspaper editor and reporter in northern Iowa, she supported her husband, Danny, in his Army career.
When he retired from the military, they chose to make Ottumwa home. She spent several years as features editor and magazine editor at the Ottumwa Courier before accepting the assistant position at Meet Ottumwa.
She is excited to continue promoting her hometown as the perfect place to enjoy a weekend getaway, attend an event or host a conference.
“Travel and tourism are all about building relationships: relationships with visitors coming to Ottumwa and Wapello County and making sure they have the best experience possible, as well as relationships with our local businesses and organizations to make sure we are supporting and promoting them in the best ways possible,” Carrell said. “The better we are as destination advocates, the more we can serve visitors and Ottumwans alike.”
Meet Ottumwa’s office is located in the lobby of Bridge View Center and is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A full-service visitor information center, all their materials and services are provided free of charge.