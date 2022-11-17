FAIRFIELD — Casey’s, the third largest convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States, on Thursday announced the opening of a new store in Fairfield.
The new 4,982-square foot store is located at 1601 W. Burlington Ave., and will be open 24 hours, seven days a week. It will offer an eight-gasoline pump island setup with the following fuel types: 87E, E15, 87C, 91C and diesel.
In addition, the new store will have Casey’s made-from-scratch pizza, bakery items, breakfast sandwiches and burritos, full-service free-brewed coffee station, and more.
“At Casey’s, our purpose is to make the lives of our guests and communities better each day,” said Darren Rebelez, President & Chief Executive Officer, Casey’s. “We’re excited to welcome our neighbors to our new stores where they can find everything they need to keep their day going, including our delicious handmade pizza, snacks and drinks, and other daily needs.”
The Casey's replaces an older store that had been near the premises, and is the second Casey's in Fairfield. The other is located at the U.S. 34 bypass near Jefferson County Health Center.
