OTTUMWA — Even after a few hours after the moment set in, Hans Wilz was still a little emotional.
"I just got the sense that people really wanted me to do this," he said Wednesday. "That just resonated with me."
Wilz had every reason to believe that, as he coasted to a win on his first try for elected office. After overtaking a Gov. Kim Reynolds-endorsed candidate in the Republican primary, he won a landslide over Democrat Diana Swartz in Tuesday's Iowa House 25 race.
Wilz, owner of Edd the Florist, will now take his business and partnership skills to Des Moines, and that trip is coming soon.
"I go to Des Moines tomorrow for the first caucus meeting. I'll introduce myself to people and starting establishing those relationships before anything starts," he said. "My whole take to politics is to know what needs to be fixed and how much money there is to fix it."
Unofficially, Wilz garnered 5,677 votes out of 8,999 cast (63%) to defeat Swartz by 26 points in the Wapello County-based district. He won all 22 precincts, including the five on the Des Moines River's south side, where Swartz is from.
"I couldn't even tell you where the precincts are, which ones are north or south," he said. "I've never been one to put a label on anyone. I like to think of myself as a problem-solver and a peacekeeper.
"I can't wait to go to Des Moines and tell everyone what Ottumwa is all about."
Wilz's victory was just one of many overwhelming wins for Republicans in the county, continuing a trend that started in 2016.
History was made on the county board of supervisors, where the county will have a Republican majority for the first time in at least a couple generations after lopsided wins by Darren Batterson and Bryan Ziegler. Both will join Democrat Brian Morgan on the board in January.
Both Batterson and Ziegler garnered around 30% of the vote in a four-candidate race, easily defeating Democrats Connie Hammersley-Wilson and six-term supervisor Jerry Parker, whose political career will likely come to an end in January after almost 50 years in elected office.
Batterson received 5,532 votes, or 30% of the share, followed closely by Ziegler (5,368). Both were almost 1,400 votes ahead of Parker.
Republican victories continued up the political chain among Wapello County voters, with Reynolds, Zach Nunn (3rd Congressional District), Brenna Bird (attorney general), Paul Pate (secretary of state) Tom Halbur (auditor), Roby Smith (treasurer) and Mike Naig (secretary of agriculture) winning not-particularly-close races. In most races, Republicans garnered at least 60% of the vote. Statewide, Nunn's race remains too close to call though he has a roughly 2,100-vote lead with all precincts reporting as of Wednesday afternoon. Halbur is also locked into a close race with Democratic incumbent Rob Sand, with about 30,000 votes yet to be reported due to technical issues in Des Moines and Warren counties on election night. As of Wednesday afternoon, Sand held a narrow 3,100-vote lead. Reynolds, Pate, Smith and Naig won their races statewide.
The only Democratic wins came from Wapello County Treasurer Laurie Fountain and recorder Lisa Kent, who were running unopposed.
Overall turnout was down by about 1,500 ballots from 2018, the last year for a mid-term election. There were 10,603 ballots cast, about half the eligible voters in the county and about 30% of those were absentee ballots (3,136), so early voting was consistently strong.
Auditor Kelly Spurgeon had said about 115-120 voters went to the courthouse each day to vote during the early-voting period, and there was a post on social media about multiple wait times in Precinct 2 (North Court Baptist Church) Tuesday.
Wilz, however, did not expect to win every precinct. He was confident he would prevail, but he credited his campaign style, which was to meet anyone he could on "either side of the fence."
"I can't say I really expected to win them, but for the last three months I was able to spend time with people and make myself accessible," he said. "I've always been involved in the community and I will stay involved.
"But this has been the longest job interview ever," Wilz said. "I got the job, but now I need to be useful."
For the first time in decades, Wapello County will have a Republican majority on its board of supervisors.
Darren Batterson and Bryan Ziegler emerged victorious in a landslide during Tuesday's election, easily out-distancing Democrats Jerry Parker and Connie Hammersley-Wilson as part of a red wave that swept through the county.
The only Democrats to win the county were in uncontested races as Recorder Lisa Kent and Treasurer Laurie Fountain prevailed. Republican County Attorney Reuben Neff also secured re-election, as did Austin Harris in Iowa House 26.
Batterson, an Ottumwa police officer who has not held elected office, pulled in 5,532 votes, or just over 30% of the 18,171 that cast votes in the race. Ziegler, who has served on the Green Township board of trustees, had 5,368 votes (29.5%).
For Parker, this is likely the end of an almost 50-year career in elected office. Seeking his seventh term as a supervisor, he secured just 22% of the vote; Hammersley-Wilson managed 17.9%.
The supervisor victories, which are unofficial until the votes can be canvassed, were part of another lurch by the county toward Republicans. Overall, the election saw about half (10,448) of the county's eligible voters cast ballots, with plenty of early voting, even though overall turnout was down from the midterm elections four years ago.
Republicans vying for state offices received a good share of votes from Wapello County. Hans Wilz claimed 63% of the vote over Democrat Diana Swartz in Iowa House 25, while Cherielynn Westrich picked up 62% of the vote over Matt Greiner in the new Iowa Senate 13 seat.
Higher up the chain, Zach Nunn defeated Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne by about 2,500 votes in Wapello County, while Gov. Kim Reynolds picked up more than twice as much of the vote as Deidre DeJear.
Also, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley had a strong showing over Admiral Mike Franken, collecting 63% of the Wapello County vote.
Amendment 1, which amends the state constitution to allow residents to carry firearms without scrutiny unless challenged by a court, was supported overwhelmingly in Wapello County with 78% of almost 9,900 votes cast county-wide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.